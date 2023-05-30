Mostly Clear
Josse-Skaug, Carol

By Sabrina Biehl

Carol Gene (Wing) Josse-Skaug, Born July 27, 1946 in Stockton, California passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Village at Heritage Park in Sacramento, California Carol was a pharmaceutical sales rep. with two children Greg and Mike and four grandchildren.
Cremation is planned and inurnment will be with her parents and grandparents in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

  • Date of Death: 05/23/2023
  • Age: 76
  • Residence: Sacramento, CA (former resident of Sonora)
