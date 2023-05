Louise Weber Smith Born December 30, 1940 in Honolulu, Hawaii passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Sierra Care Center Unit 7, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Los Gatos Memorial Park, San Jose, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

