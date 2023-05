Wallace “Wally” Logan Long Jr. Born April 10, 1950 in Warren County, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangement.

