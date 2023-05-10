Miller, Ronald “Ronnie”

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Miller, born June 18, 1948 in Modesto, California passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral services and a Visitation to be held May 12. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home assisting with these arrangements.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Funeral services will be a Visitation to be held Friday, May 12, 2023 from 2 to 6 PM followed by a Funeral service on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Both will be held at the German Baptist Meeting House, 22004 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, California. Burial will follow Saturday at 2 PM at the Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 Dakota Ave, Modesto, California.