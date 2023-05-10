Mostly Clear
Miller, Ronald “Ronnie”

By Sabrina Biehl

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Miller, born June 18, 1948 in Modesto, California passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral services and a Visitation to be held May 12. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home assisting with these arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 05/08/2023
  • Age: 74
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA
  • Services: Funeral services will be a Visitation to be held Friday, May 12, 2023 from 2 to 6 PM followed by a Funeral service on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Both will be held at the German Baptist Meeting House, 22004 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, California. Burial will follow Saturday at 2 PM at the Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 Dakota Ave, Modesto, California.
