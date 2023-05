Melissa Lee Baker, born September 17, 1979 in Sonora, California, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her residence in Turlock, California. Funeral Services will be held with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora.

Turlock Services: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California