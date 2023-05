Norma Grace Marxmiller, born March 22, 1931 in Oakdale, California passed away Saturday, April 28, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Graveside Services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside Services are planned for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California