Ziblay, Guy

Guy Weston Ziblay, Born November 24, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held.

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11 AM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA