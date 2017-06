SOWA, MARCELLA MARQUERITE

Marcella Marquerite Sowa passed away Wednesday, June 14th at her residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, June 22nd at 6pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 23rd, 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson St., Sonora, CA. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Big Oak Flat, CA.