Kenny J. Klaverweiden passed away Tuesday, June 13th while diving for abalone at Salt Point State Parke, Jenner, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/13/2017

06/13/2017 Age: 32

32 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 24th, 2pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, Sonora, CA. Burial will follow at Damabacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mt. Rd. Sonora, CA.