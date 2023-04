Kimberly “Kim” Kay Lopez, born December 30, 1959 in San Leandro, California passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center Modesto

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oakdale, 1225 Olive St, Oakdale, California.

Inurnment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park in Oakdale, California

Date of Death: 05/01/2023

05/01/2023 Age: 63

63 Residence: Oakdale, CA