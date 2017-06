Brian Levi Ketchem passed away Thursday, June 8th in an accident in Holland. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/08/2017

06/08/2017 Age: 41

41 Residence: Soulsbyville

Soulsbyville Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 24th from 2-8 at Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora, CA.