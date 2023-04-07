Cooper, Carol

Carol Ann Cooper, 89, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by family. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed a vibrant life brimming with love, adventure, humor and grace.

Carol was born Aug. 30, 1933, in Grosse Pointe, Mich., and graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1951. She completed her degree from the Christian College in Columbia, Mo., in 1953, where she was part of the Modeling Club and the Michigan Club.

Carol had a thirst for adventure; one of her fondest memories was working at Grand Lake Lodge, Colo., during the summer of 1952.

Carol later moved to Saratoga, Calif., where she married her former spouse, Paul Haefner, in 1957. Together they raised five intelligent and independent children. Eventually, the family settled in Menlo Park, Calif., where Carol lived most of her adult life.

Carol was a driven woman who established a successful career in real estate. While working as an agent for Alain Pinel Real Estate in 1990, she met Kjell Nilsson. The pair fell in love and married in 2000. They remained happily married until her passing.

Carol also built a home in Pine Mountain Lake, Calif., where she made lasting friendships with her neighbors and the Groveland community. She cherished her time at the lake house attending the Saturday book sales in Groveland, volunteering at the Helping Hands Thrift Shop, and watching the boat parade every 4th of July. Carol also hosted annual family reunions at Pine Mountain Lake, creating a place for her loved ones to grow close and make lasting memories. This was one of her greatest joys and she felt proud of her family legacy.

Carol was predeceased by parents, Vera Burroughs and Edward Cooper; sisters, Susan and Jean Cooper; and former spouse, Paul Haefner. She is survived by her children, Dan Haefner, Paula Grohs, Kippy Haefner, Jill Eugenio and Amy Smith; nine grandchildren; and husband, Kjell Nilsson.