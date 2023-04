Russell Adam Morales, born November 20, 1951 in San Francisco, California passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/02/2023

04/02/2023 Age: 71

71 Residence: Twain Harte, CA