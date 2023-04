Lawrence Wayne Novak, born September 19, 1950 in Stockton, California passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 in Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/20/2023

03/20/2023 Age: 72

72 Residence: Jamestown, CA