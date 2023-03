James Kevin Walsh, age 67, of Sonora, CA. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, CA. He was born on May 10, 1955 in San Jose, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: A graveside service with full Military Honors is pending at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.u