Raymond Edward Cordoza, age 81, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, CA. He was born on July 2, 1941 in San Francisco, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arragements. His cremains will be scattered in the Pacific ocean by US Navy with full Military Honors.