Johnson, Gordon Gail Smith, age 83, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Skyline Place, Sonora, CA. Gordon was born on February 15, 1940 in Medford, Oregon.

Date of Death: 03/25/2023

03/25/2023 Age: 83

83 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Memorial service is being planned for a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.