Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cole, Christopher

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Christopher “Chris” Michael Cole, born March 4, 1982 in Ventura, California passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral Services will held, interment will be in Shaws Flat Cemetery in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

  • Date of Death: 03/17/2023
  • Age: 41
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Funeral Services will held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 AM at the Hilltop Church, 412 W Stockton St in Sonora, California. 
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 