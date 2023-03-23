Cole, Christopher
Christopher “Chris” Michael Cole, born March 4, 1982 in Ventura, California passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral Services will held, interment will be in Shaws Flat Cemetery in Sonora, California
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
- Date of Death: 03/17/2023
- Age: 41
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Funeral Services will held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 AM at the Hilltop Church, 412 W Stockton St in Sonora, California.