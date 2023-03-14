Sagaser, Robert Jr.

Robert Lee Sagaser, Jr., was born August 4th, 1946, in Hanford, California, and passed away February 27, 2023 in Sonora, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Sagaser, Sr. and Emma Jane (Esrey) Sagaser, his brother, Brian Richard Sagaser, and his step-son, Gregory Allan Lee. He is survived by his wife, Rosamond “Betty11 (Davis) Sagaser; his sons, Matthew Lee Sagaser and Joseph Warren Sagaser; his daughters-in-law Marie Louise (Johansen) Sagaser and Jennifer Michelle (Singleton) Sagaser; his sister-in-law, Janet (Ellsey) Sagaser; nephews Brian Daniel Sagaser and Eric Jacob Sagaser; his grandsons Josiah Jonathan Moberly, Nicholas Kendall Sagaser, Joseph Wesley Sagaser and Colton James Sagaser and granddaughters Bethany Ann Moberly, Caitlin Makenzie Stuber and Deanna Marie Stuber, Lucy Joan Hoelting; his great-grandsons Daniel Hartvig Gonzalez and Joseph Waylon Sagaser; and his great-granddaughters Kira Luna Luton, Milennah Marie Sagaser and Skyler Ray Hay.

Bob met Betty in Turlock at a square dance in January 44 years ago. They married that November and celebrated 43 year of marriage this past year. They resided in Manteca for just over 30 years. His career included 17 years working as a lab tech for Shell Development Laboratories in Salida (where he had his name on a patent, something of which he was proud). After that, he worked for almost 25 years as the Environmental Inspector for the City of Tracy. Following his retirement, he bought his home in Columbia where he resided until his death.

In Manteca, Bob was a member of St Paul’s United Methodist Church; a Scoutmaster; an excellent black powder rifle and musket marksman with the CWSA, including being the Skirmash Director for their national skirmish one year

in Grants Pass, Oregon; a square dancer (serving as Parliamentarian for many years for the Central California Square Dance Association; editor for 12 years of The Promenader – CCSDA’s monthly square dance publication – and an active

member for years on the committees for both Cup o’ Gold and Wing Ding, even serving as chairman for each of those). He also became a Draggin’ Wagon RVer in 1986, chairing a weekend outing almost every year, as well as leading their annual wagon train (10-16 day outings) six different years.

As their sons left home, Bob tolerated Betty’s need for good theatre and her unending wanderlust. They started going to Ashland, Oregon, in 1983 and drove that route almost every year, only missing two, until “COVID hit.” They also began

traveling, and over their 43 years visited all 50 states, may several times; and made trips, some through cruises, to southern Europe, northern Africa, Asia, the British Isles and Mexico.

Columbia became Bob’s home 12 years ago. He and Betty quickly became members of the Church of the 49ers in Columbia, and he was soon found among the Docents of the Columbia State Historic Park. His knowledge of area history and his enjoyment in performing his persona as Ole Dagnabitson became the most enjoyable activity of his later life. With his charming wit showing through, he inevitably left the people he encountered everywhere with a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts.

This gentle, delightful and thoughtful person will be sorely missed.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California, on Saturday, Mach 25th, 2023.