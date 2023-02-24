Cloudy
Dymesich, Mary

By Sabrina Biehl

Mary Elizabeth Dymesich, born July 31, 1932 in Bayfield, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at her residence in Jamestown, California.   A Memorial Mass will be held, graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 02/20/2023
  • Age: 90
  • Residence: Jamestown, CA
  • Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora, California.
