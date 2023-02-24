Dymesich, Mary

Mary Elizabeth Dymesich, born July 31, 1932 in Bayfield, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at her residence in Jamestown, California. A Memorial Mass will be held, graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

Jamestown, CA Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora, California.