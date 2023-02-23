Cloudy
Southerton, Marian “Cathy”

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Marian Catherine Southerton “Cathy”, born October 31, 1947 in PA passed away February 20, 2023. She was a cook at Sonora elementary, she loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed trips to the lake and trips over the Sonora pass. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, she will be deeply missed and is in our hearts forever.

  • Date of Death: 02/20/2023
  • Age: 80
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Saturday March 4th at Terzich & Wilson 225 E. Rose Ave. Sonora, California at 1PM.
