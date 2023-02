Stephen Lloyd Bertsch, born August 6, 1944 at Ventura, California passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and cremains will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Santa Cruz. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/07/2023

02/07/2023 Age: 78

78 Residence: Jamestown, CA