Waters, Harold “Wayne”

Harold “Wayne” Waters, born November 24, 1948 in Chesnee, South Carolina passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 AM at the Hilltop Church of Sonora, 412 W Stockton St, Sonora, California with Military Honors.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.