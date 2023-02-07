Rodriguez, Gerdaldine

Gerdaldine “Geri” Lena Rodriguez, born April 18, 1846 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Memorial Service has been set. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/03/2023

02/03/2023 Age: 76

76 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: Memorial Service has been set for Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Sonora Heights Congregation, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 19985 Greenley Road, Sonora. For those unable to attend, the service will be on Zoom with meeting Code 91211376774 Password 1914. If unable to Zoom, you may call 209-591-4530 Code 268111 to be able to listen to the service.