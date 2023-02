Sherl Mae Johnson, born May 26, 1930 in Hunnington Park, California passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. At her request, she was cremated and inurned in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 01/27/2023

01/27/2023 Age: 92

92 Residence: Twain Harte, CA