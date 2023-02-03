Parrish, Desmond “Desi” Jr.

Desmond “Desi” Robert Parrish Jr. born October 26, 1953 in Van Nuys, California passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in Adventist Health, Sierra Care Center Unit 6, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and his Cremains will be scattered off the coast of Anchor Bay, Mendocino County, California. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

