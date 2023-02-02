Cloudy
Wainwright, David Lee “Cracker”

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

David Lee “Cracker” Wainwright, born June 27, 1945 in Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 01/30/2023
  • Age: 77
  • Residence: Groveland, CA
  • Celebration of Life: This Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM at the Groveland Community Hall, 18720 Main St, Groveland, CA
