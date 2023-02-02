Wainwright, David Lee “Cracker”

David Lee “Cracker” Wainwright, born June 27, 1945 in Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Groveland, CA Celebration of Life: This Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM at the Groveland Community Hall, 18720 Main St, Groveland, CA