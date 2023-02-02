Wainwright, David Lee “Cracker”
David Lee “Cracker” Wainwright, born June 27, 1945 in Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
- Date of Death: 01/30/2023
- Age: 77
- Residence: Groveland, CA
- Celebration of Life: This Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM at the Groveland Community Hall, 18720 Main St, Groveland, CA