Raymond “Ray” Louis Stiffler, Born September 15, 1935 in Royal Oak, Michigan passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

