Carolyn Joyce Cranstoun, Born September 9, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her residence in Big Oak Flat, California. Cremation is planned and no services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

