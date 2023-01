Sharrin Franklin, born May 25, 1939 in San Francisco passed away Jan. 24, 2023. She volunteered at the Senior center, and owned and was the bookkeeper at S&W Freight Service. She loved camping within RV with her husband (Warren passed in 2005) and loved her cat Lukas.

