Logan, Dorothy

Dorothy Dean Logan Born October 7, 1926 in Bakersfield, California passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Sonora, CA (formerly of Bakersfield) Services: Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2 PM at North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin Street, Delano, CA