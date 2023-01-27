Cloudy
Logan, Dorothy

By Sabrina Biehl

Dorothy Dean Logan Born October 7, 1926 in Bakersfield, California passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 01/25/2023
  • Age: 97
  • Residence: Sonora, CA (formerly of Bakersfield)
  • Services: Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2 PM at North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin Street, Delano, CA
