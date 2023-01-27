Logan, Dorothy
Dorothy Dean Logan Born October 7, 1926 in Bakersfield, California passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
- Date of Death: 01/25/2023
- Age: 97
- Residence: Sonora, CA (formerly of Bakersfield)
- Services: Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2 PM at North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin Street, Delano, CA