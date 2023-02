Michael “Mike” Wayne Foster, Born September 26, 1961 in Grass Valley, California passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora

Funeral Services have been held and interment was in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 12/29/2022

12/29/2022 Age: 61

61 Residence: Columbia, CA