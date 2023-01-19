Clear
Moreno, Isidore

By Sabrina Biehl

Isidore Hernandez Moreno, born December 14, 1949 went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023. He was a resident of Tuolumne for 23 years. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Dolores Mora Moreno and Jesus Ruiz Moreno. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila, Daughter Christine, and sons Sonny and Ezekiel.

  • Date of Death: 01/12/2023
  • Age: 73
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA
  • Services: A private memorial service will be held on Saturday January 21, 2023 at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home 225 E. Rose Ave Sonora, CA
