Hilgersom, Raymond

Raymond Gerard Hilgersom, born in San Jose, CA on August 6, 1962 passed away December, 28, 2022.

After working in the Bay area for many years, he moved to Sonora, his favorite place. He was employed at Sonora High School as a custodian and made many friends there. He liked his job.

He was a talented artist, making humorous sketches of everyday happenings that would escape most peoples attention. Fishing and camping in the High Sierras were his favorite hobbies, he did a lot of his artwork there. He also enjoyed many Western European travels and family visits.

We will miss his easy demeanor, humor and his ready smile tremendously. He is survived by his sister Ellen Hilgersom of Santa Cruz, CA and many cousins, nephews and extended family.

A celebration of life will take place when the weather improves. His parents, Gerard and Margaret Hilgersom want to thank all of our family and friends both here and over seas for the tremendous outpouring of support and friendship.