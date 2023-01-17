Wilson, Eriq “E.J”

Eriq James “E.J” Wilson, Born December 17, 1999 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center as the result of injuries in an auto accident. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM with a Vigil to be held at 7 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., in Sonora, California A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial to follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Church Lane, in Columbia, California

Date of Death: 01/09/2023

01/09/2023 Age: 23

23 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora