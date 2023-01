Debra Ann Davenport, Born November 4, 1949 in California passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and her Cremains will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Francisco. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

