Cecil Ray Sooter, born January 7, 1940 in Shallowater, Texas passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at its residence in Sonora, California. Private Burial in Mt. Shadow Cemetery is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/09/2023

01/09/2023 Age: 83

83 Residence: Sonora, CA