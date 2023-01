Margaret “Peggy” Therese de Villa Abrilla, Born January 13, 1951 in New Brunswick, New Jersey passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

