Nathan “Nate” Taylor Nelson, born June 10, 2003 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 01/03/2023

01/03/2023 Age: 19

19 Residence: Sonora, CA