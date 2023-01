Mark Vancis Thornton, born May 27, 1954 in Orange County, California passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Oak Grove “the Divide” Cemetery in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

