Reader, Jonnie

By Sabrina Biehl

Jonnie Kay Elizabeth (Royce) Rice Reader, Born February 12, 1943 in Long Beach, California passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Funeral Services will be held Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 01/01/2023
  • Age: 79
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11 AM at the Sonora Church of Christ, 14054 Tuolumne Road, Sonora.
