Boyd, Marie “Celeste”

Marie “Celeste” Boyd, Born January 17, 1938 in Glendale, California passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. A Celebration of Life is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: March 17, 2023 at 1 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora