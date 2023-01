Duane Carl Eckstedt 98 of Sonora, passed away Dec. 23, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Modesto, CA. Cremation is planned and no services are scheduled. Terzich & Wilson Cremation & Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

