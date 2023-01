Hortencia Ramona Manriquez, 92, of Sonora passed away Dec. 21, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi CA., A service will be held. Burial will be a later date at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Watsonville. Terzich & Wilson in charge of Services.

