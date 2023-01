Wesley Greenwood, 67 of Sonora passed away Dec. 9, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, Cremation is Planned, Services will be held in Fremont, CA at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation & Funeral Home handling arrangements

