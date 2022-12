Brandon Lee Spears, born May 25, 1986 in Modesto, California passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment with full military honors in the Veterans Cemetery in San Diego, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremations arrangements

