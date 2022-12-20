Rundle, Jerald

“Jerry” Jerald Robert Rundle, born February 8, 1949 in Sonora, California passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Jerry was born and raised in Soulsbyville, California. He lived with his parents and brothers in the same house in Soulsbyville that his parents were in until their passing, a home that remains in the family to this day. Jerry attended Soulsbyville Elementary, then Sonora High. After graduation, he attended MJC and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Chico State. Jerry moved back to Tuolumne County and worked part-time for the U.S. Forest Service, Dodge Ridge and boat patrol. He got on full-time with the U.S. Forest Service in 1974 and worked in the Road Crew for over 30 years. Jerry was a skilled heavy equipment operator, wildland firefighter and dozer operator, and explosives expert. Jerry married the love of his life in 1974 and was married to her for 24 years. Jerry and Carol raised two loving daughters, Sara and Jaime.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite outdoor activities included hunting and fly fishing in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He was an excellent snow skier and a skilled water skier. Jerry enjoyed riding

motorcycles and horses, and all ranching activities with the Gaiser brothers. Jerry was also an athlete

playing high school sports, men’s city league basketball, baseball and slow pitch softball for years. Jerry also volunteered his time with his father Bob and brother Gary running the Sonora High Football chain gang.

Jerry was an amazing father, always working to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working, he was

spending time with his girls doing projects, cutting wood, taking them and their friends boating, camping, horseback riding and outdoor adventuring. He was a confidant and rock for his two daughters. Jerry was a great friend to many and had friends that were with him through the good and the bad till the very end. He will be sorely missed by so many and made an impact on every life became in contact with. Jerry, you were so very loved. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements Cremation has been held and a Celebration of his Life will be held in January.