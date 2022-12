Gary Dale Walker, born August 4, 1944 in Jefferson, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence in Columbia, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements

Date of Death: 12/14/2022

12/14/2022 Age: 78

78 Residence: Columbia, CA