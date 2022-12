James Earnest Howard, Born August 16, 1945 in French Camp, California passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his former wife and caregivers residence in Columbia, California. Cremation is planned and no services are scheduled at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/10/2022

12/10/2022 Age: 77

77 Residence: Tuolumne, Ca