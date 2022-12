Floyd D. P. Oydegaard, born March 29, 1946 in Sacramento, California passed away October 21, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Memorial to be announced after the turn of the new year; contributions requested to Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370

Date of Death: 10/21/2022

10/21/2022 Age: 76

76 Residence: Sacramento, CA